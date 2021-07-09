SFWMD Activates Faka Union Pumps at Picayune Strand State Forest in Southwest Florida
SFWMD Governing Board Member Charlette Roman activates the Faka Union Pumps. The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reached a major milestone for the Picayune Strand Restoration Project in unincorporated Collier County and began using the Faka Union Pump Station for the first time last week. This pump station, coupled with other restoration activities, works to rehydrate drained wetlands in the Picayune Strand State Forest and restore the area's natural sheet flow.www.sfwmd.gov
