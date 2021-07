Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re planning on upgrading to Windows 11, chances are you and every other Windows user is talking about TPM, or Trusted Platform Module. It's something you’ll need in your computer to successfully install and run Windows 11—and it’s a critical part of the hardware-based encryption process that powers features like BitLocker, Windows Hello, and other security features Windows machines come with nowadays. If you use a PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition to log into your machine, thank a TPM.