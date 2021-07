Polish Swimming Federation Names 23 Swimmers to Olympic Team for Tokyo. 23 swimmers and 10 coaches have been named to the Polish Olympic team that will represent the country at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 17 days. The highlight is that Pawel Korzeniowski is off to his fifth Olympics as he will celebrate his 36th birthday on Friday. He will swim the 100 butterfly as he is ranked 20th in the world among those qualified for the Games.