Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Beirut, Lebanon, Struggling Through Economic Turmoil And Port Explosion

wrkf.org
 8 days ago

Lebanon has suffered a lot in the past year. The pandemic, yes, but also a calamitous economic meltdown and an explosion at a Beirut port that destroyed entire swathes of the capital city. Now the country is on its knees. Public services have broken down and there are shortages of...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
CNN

Lebanon's Gordian knot could strangle it

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) — "Lebanon moves into greater danger." "Persevering in destroying Lebanon." "Arab and international community fear chaos." These were the headlines splashed across the front pages of Lebanon's major newspapers Friday, a day after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri -- a previous holder of the office -- abandoned his bid to form the crisis-ridden country's next government.
Middle EastThe Guardian

EU prepares sanctions against Lebanon leaders a year after Beirut blast

As the first anniversary of the deadly Beirut explosion approaches, the European Union said on Monday it hopes to develop the legal framework for sanctions targeting Lebanese leaders. More than 11 months since Lebanon’s government resigned in response to the blast on 4 August 2020, the country is still headed...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate 'disappointing'

The United States said Thursday's resignation of Saad Hariri as Lebanon's prime minister-designate was disappointing. "It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a government nine months after accepting the challenge. The country is deep in crisis and international donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding. But political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable.
Middle EastTelegraph

Lebanon's president says no one is protected in port probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president said Wednesday there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year’s massive explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests erupted over the handling of the investigation. The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of...
Businesskaxe.org

The Economic Crisis In Lebanon May Be One Of The Worst In The World Since The 1800s

Step out on the street in Beirut, Lebanon, and one thing you'll notice is a lot of traffic lights don't work. Then you might see the gas lines and bare shelves in once well-stocked pharmacies. Lebanon was a vacation spot, a tourist mecca, home to a thriving middle class. It is now in an economic crisis that has been grinding on for more than a year. Well, NPR's Ruth Sherlock has lived and reported from there for years, and she joins us now from Beirut.
Visual Artarchitecturaldigest.com

A Year After Its Devastating Explosion, a Bold Plan Emerges for Beirut’s Battered Port

The winners of the inaugural Phoenix Prize—launched last November as an international forum to reconceive Beirut’s port after its destruction in an explosion last August, offer a bold new vision for the Lebanese capital. The winning entry is equal parts imagination and innovation: a scheme that envisions the regenerated site as an economically self-sustaining public park and market, open to the city it was once sealed off from. Part exercise in idealism, part civic project, the winners comprise a four-person team from the West Bank city of Ramallah: Palestinian architects and designers Alaa Abu Awad, Mais Bani Odeh, and Majd Al-Malki, along with Diala Andonia from nearby Bethlehem. The quartet call their project “The Aftermath—A Productive Beirut.”
Middle Eastamericanpeoplenews.com

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe | Beirut explosion News

Lebanese legislators on Friday held up an investigation into the Beirut port blast, less than a month before its first anniversary, demanding more proof before they lift immunity for ex-ministers wanted for questioning. Hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded on the dockside at Beirut port last August 4,...
Middle EastPosted by
CBS News

WorldView: Explosion shakes Dubai port; Lebanon faces economic crisis

In today's global headlines, an explosion shakes one of the largest ports in the world. Lebanon may be on the brink of a social and economic collapse. The formerly stuck ship Ever Given heads out of Suez Canal. And court hearings resume for pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins CBSN AM with a roundup.
Middle Eastkfgo.com

French envoy slams Lebanon PM for shifting blame on economic collapse

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The French ambassador rebuked Lebanon’s prime minister for saying the country was under siege and blamed years of “mismanagement and inactivity” by Lebanese leaders for its economic collapse. The World Bank has called Lebanon’s crisis one of the worst depressions of modern history. The currency has lost...
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Lebanon's prime minister warns of 'social explosion' in call for aid

Lebanon’s prime minister is warning of a “social explosion” amid economic troubles in the country and is asking the international community to come to the nation's aid. “Lebanon is a few days away from the social explosion. The Lebanese are facing this dark fate alone,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab told ambassadors in a speech on Tuesday, Al-Jazeera reported.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Lebanon Is 'Days Away' From Social Explosion, PM Diab Warns

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon is a few days away from a social explosion, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Tuesday, calling on the international community to save a country in deep economic crisis. The World Bank has called Lebanon's crisis one of the worst depressions of modern history. The currency...
Beauty & FashionFinancial Times

‘Our future is in Beirut’ – the designers helping to rebuild Lebanon

“I will start healing the day my city starts healing,” says Rabih Kayrouz, his eyes wandering over the iridescent Mediterranean. The Lebanese fashion designer was in his atelier in the neighbourhood of Gemmayze, a mile away from the Port of Beirut, when an explosion tore through the city on 4 August last year. Caused by the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been improperly stored there since 2013, the blast destroyed much in its path. Within a split second, the business that Kayrouz had been growing over the past 20 years was devastated; he was also severely wounded. For someone like Kayrouz, who is so entrenched in this city, it’s clear that it will take much longer to start recovering from the trauma. But despite everything, the designer’s atelier – where he now stands – has been rebuilt, and he has created temporary solutions for the Lebanese arm of his business.
AccidentsWGAL

Fire, explosion rip through Lebanon recycling facility on July 4th

A fire destroyed a recycling facility in Lebanon on July Fourth. George Beard captured the moment an explosion ripped through the building. You can watch that above. Crews worked through Sunday night and all day Monday as the fire continued to burn at Consolidated Scrap Resources. Firefighters put flame retardant...
AdvocacyThe Independent

Women face sanitary pad shortage as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens

With prices soaring in crisis-hit Lebanon, Sherine can no longer afford sanitary pads in light of Lebanon's worst financial crisis in decades. With more than half of the population living below the poverty line, this has triggered for a desperate hunt for affordable alternatives. Every month, she is forced to...
Africawrkf.org

South Africa Grapples With Deadly Unrest Following Zuma Arrest

The death toll in South Africa is rising as violence continues across the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. Crowds clashed with police in several cities. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with CNN’s David McKenzie in South Africa. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....

Comments / 0

Community Policy