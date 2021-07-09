Cancel
United States Navy

WATCH LIVE: Red, White & Blues Air Show at Pensacola Beach

By Kimber Collins
WHNT-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKRG) — The Blues are back! You can watch the Blue Angels at the Pensacola Beach Air Show dress rehearsal from Pensacola Beach here!. Flights begin at 11:00 a.m. with civilian stunt teams. We’ll have live coverage from Pensacola Beach and the Surf & Sand Hotel starting at 1:30 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m., the Blue Angels will take flight, and you’ll be able to listen in to commentary from the Blue Angel’s Pilot #7 thanks to Boogie Inc.

whnt.com

