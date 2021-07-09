Apple in talks for NFL Sunday Ticket streaming rights

The Emmy Awards, or the Streaming Awards? On Tuesday, July 13, the Television Academy announced the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Scheduled to air Sunday, September 19 on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+, the award ceremony will feature all the most prominent streaming service leaders. With many consumers shifting entirely to streaming services this past year due to COVID-19, it is no surprise to see original streaming series dominating the nominations. Three streaming service original series led the pack, with Disney’s “The Mandalorian” scoring 24 nominations and “WandaVision” earning 23, as well as Netflix’s The Crown earning 24 nominations. Disney + (NYSE: DIS) scored 71 nominations, and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) came in with 129 nominations overall; however, AT&T Inc.'s (T) WarnerMedia HBO and HBO Max racked up the highest total number of nominations with 130. Additionally, Hulu, Apple TV (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) originals are contenders in specific Emmy award categories, including best drama and comedy series.
Comments / 0