Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Rockdale, South Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Rockdale; South Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH FULTON...NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHERN ROCKDALE...COBB...SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE DEKALB...SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 217 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Sweetwater Creek State Park to Decatur, Chamblee and Woodstock, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock, Acworth, Snellville, College Park, Lilburn, Chamblee, Holly Springs and Norcross. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH