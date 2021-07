Travel season is in full swing, and wherever you chose to vacation, you may be considering booking an Airbnb. Of course, as with any accommodations, folks need to be respectful, but there is just something about staying at an Airbnb that’s more personal. Many are privately owned, and include tailored instructions or a handwritten welcome note. You may even meet the host, which is all the more reason to avoid potential faux pas. Set your stay up for success by avoiding these six mistakes that could cause more strife than it’s worth.