Braves: Could Starling Marte be an answer to the Braves outfield issues?

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I talked about yesterday, the Braves’ offense has been their Achilles heel over the last month. They’ve scored three runs or less in 14 of their last 19 games, but despite that, they’ve been able to stay in the NL East race, thanks to the struggles of the Mets as well. However, if they want to make up the ground over the second half of the season, they’ll have to find answers offensively. One of those could come internally in the form of catcher Travis d’Arnaud, but they’ll need to add at least one formidable bat at the trade deadline, preferably an outfielder. We’ve gone over several potential options over the last several weeks, but I’ve been asked several times about a particular division rival that could be on the move — Starling Marte, who just so happens to be one of the Braves’ opponents this weekend.

