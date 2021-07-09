Dr. Lucy Jones: No, it wasn't an earthquake LA residents felt, it was a 'sonic boom'
LOS ANGELES - No, it wasn't an earthquake that residents in the Los Angeles area felt on Friday morning, it was a "sonic boom," according to Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "People have been asking about the ‘earthquake’ in LA around 9:20 this morning. Many people report feeling it but the seismograms clearly show the earth was not moving, only the air. So it was a sonic boom," Jones wrote on Twitter.www.foxla.com
