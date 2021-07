Team USA judoka Nefeli Papadakis joins guest host Lisa Dent to discuss her journey to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nefeli talks about growing up in Gurnee, when she found out that she made the Olympic team, what we should know about the sport of judo, the support and coaching she’s received from her family, when she realized she had the skills to take her sport to the next level, and who she hopes to meet at the Olympic Games.