American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe’s Wife Jodi Files for Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe’s wife, Jodi Catherine Wolfe, has filed for divorce after nearly nine years of marriage. According to court documents from the Williamson County Chancery Court in Franklin, Tennessee, and obtained by PEOPLE, the reason for the filing is listed as irreconcilable differences. The filing was submitted by Jodi in November, and their date of separation is listed as June 2020.

