Union County to be Awarded Grant for Rails to Trails Feasibility Study
Union County, NJ – The Union County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that Union County has been awarded a $100,000 grant to support a new Rails-to-Trails Feasibility study by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). The project is a collaborative effort between the Commissioner Board, Kenilworth Mayor Linda Karlovitch, Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III, and local advocates for rails-to-trails projects.ucnj.org
