List of wildfires burning in Washington, North Idaho

Wildfire season is underway in both Washington and Idaho.

As of Tuesday, July 13, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said there were 10 uncontained large fires in the Pacific Northwest. Five large fires in Oregon and five in Washington are burning a total of 298,039 acres.

The vast majority of fires in Washington are in the eastern half of the state, which is no surprise to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

"It doesn't take much for us to have a major catastrophic event," DNR Fuels Analyst Vaugn Cork said. "This could be catastrophic."

The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to catastrophic events. More than 800,000 acres burned in 2020's deadly wildfire season. This year may be significantly worse, according to Cork.

As of July 8, there have been 630 fire in the state, which is about double the 10-year fire statistics year-to-date. Of the 630, 164 fires have ignited on the Western side of the state, leaving the bulk of the fires, 466, on the Eastern side, DNR sai d . Those numbers vary, because DNR may respond to more fires than actually occur and the fires may be on the border of different states.

Over in Idaho, the state had 944 wildfires in 2020 - a mild season, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Jared Jablonski, a BLM spokesperson for the Boise district, says he wouldn’t be surprised to see more fires in 2021. While most of the 944 fires last year were human-caused, almost 300 fires were ignited by lightning.

The BLM says areas with the highest risk for fires near homes are “wildland urban interface areas" bordering the sunbaked foothills. While we may not be able to control naturally caused fires, we can mitigate the threat to our homes through fire wise landscaping.

Here is a running list of wildfires burning in Washington and Idaho:

Washington

Red Apple Fire

Location: In Wenatchee, near Sunnyslope

In Wenatchee, near Sunnyslope Size: 9,000 acres

9,000 acres Containment: 10%

10% Cause: Unknown

Unknown Evacuations: Level 3 (7:45 a.m.): Leave now orders are in place for the east side of Burch Mountain Road to include Burch View Lane, Buck Haven Lane, Sky Crest Lane, Kimberly Court, McMullin Road, Ohme Road to include Ohme Gardens and Mountain Goat Lane due to wildfire activity. Evacuate immediately. Level 1 (8:50 a.m.): The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 1 be ready fire advisory notice for all residents of Swakane Canyon.

Level 3 (7:45 a.m.): Leave now orders are in place for the east side of Burch Mountain Road to include Burch View Lane, Buck Haven Lane, Sky Crest Lane, Kimberly Court, McMullin Road, Ohme Road to include Ohme Gardens and Mountain Goat Lane due to wildfire activity. Evacuate immediately. Level 1 (8:50 a.m.): The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 1 be ready fire advisory notice for all residents of Swakane Canyon. Closures: The Washington State Department of Transportation closed a four-mile stretch of US 97A just north of Wenatchee due to fire activity Wednesday morning. Both directions of US 97A are closed between Ohme Gardens Rd. and Swakane Canyon Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use US 97 as an alternate route. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed a four-mile stretch of US 97A just north of Wenatchee due to fire activity Wednesday morning. Both directions of US 97A are closed between Ohme Gardens Rd. and Swakane Canyon Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use US 97 as an alternate route. There is currently no estimated time of reopening. Shelter info: The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 508 N Western Ave. in Wenatchee for anyone needing shelter due to the fire.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 508 N Western Ave. in Wenatchee for anyone needing shelter due to the fire. Structure loss and injuries: Unknown

Chuweah Creek Fire

Location: East of Nespelem

East of Nespelem Size: 22,900 acres

22,900 acres Containment: 20%

20% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Level 3 evacuations are in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road. Level 2 evacuations for residents along Joe Moses Road Level 1 evacuations are in place for Buffalo and McGinnis Lakes.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road. Level 2 evacuations for residents along Joe Moses Road Level 1 evacuations are in place for Buffalo and McGinnis Lakes. Closures: Highway 155 at the Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem, WA. Traffic is being rerouted to Schoolhouse Loop Road. Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA. Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency. All traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

Highway 155 at the Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem, WA. Traffic is being rerouted to Schoolhouse Loop Road. Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA. Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency. All traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA. Shelter info: Evacuation Center is located at the Lake Roosevelt High School Gymnasium, Coulee Dam, WA . There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road. Residences of the Colville Tribal Convalescence Center were evacuated to the Coulee House, Coulee Dam, WA.

Evacuation Center is located at the Lake Roosevelt High School Gymnasium, Coulee Dam, WA There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road. Residences of the Colville Tribal Convalescence Center were evacuated to the Coulee House, Coulee Dam, WA. Structure loss and injuries: 14 structures, including 7 outbuildings and 7 homes.

Dry Gulch Fire

Also known as the Lick Creek or Asotin Complex Fire

Location: Dry Gulch area west of Asotin Creek Road

Dry Gulch area west of Asotin Creek Road Size: 63,533 acres

63,533 acres Containment: 20%

20% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations are in place for residences on Asotin Creek Road west of the Cloverland fork. Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are in place for Cloverland Road and streets off of Cloverland Road, as well as the Harlow Ridge area. In Clarkston Heights, areas south of Peola Road and Critchfield Road intersections to Quail Ridge/Swallow’s Nest Golf Course are at a Level 2.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations are in place for residences on Asotin Creek Road west of the Cloverland fork. Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are in place for Cloverland Road and streets off of Cloverland Road, as well as the Harlow Ridge area. In Clarkston Heights, areas south of Peola Road and Critchfield Road intersections to Quail Ridge/Swallow’s Nest Golf Course are at a Level 2. Closures: All Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger of the Umatilla National Forest are closed.

All Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger of the Umatilla National Forest are closed. Shelter info: Evacuees are able to take shelter at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E Main St, Lewiston, Idaho.

Evacuees are able to take shelter at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E Main St, Lewiston, Idaho. Structure loss and injuries: 6 outbuildings lost and 450 structures threatened

Andrus Fire

Location: 3 miles NE of Cheney

3 miles NE of Cheney Size: 232 acres

232 acres Containment: 100%

100% Evacuations: All evacuation orders have been lifted

All evacuation orders have been lifted Road closures: None

None Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: None

Batterman Fire

Location: Douglas County near East Wenatchee

Douglas County near East Wenatchee Size: 14,100 acres

14,100 acres Containment: 100%

100% Evacuations: None

None Road closures: None

None Shelter info: An emergency shelter through the Red Cross located at Eastmont High School has closed.

An emergency shelter through the Red Cross located at Eastmont High School has closed. Structure loss and injuries: None

Wilma Fire

Location: Whitman County, near Clarkston

Whitman County, near Clarkston Size: 70 acres

70 acres Containment: unknown

unknown Evacuations: None

None Road closures: None

None Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: None

Idaho

Snake River Complex Fire

Location: Approximately 20 miles south of Lewiston

Approximately 20 miles south of Lewiston Size: 100,270 acres

100,270 acres Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Lewis County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation to stage 2, or the “set” stage for residents in the Forest, Marek, and Morrowtown areas. Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office evacuation order was lowered to stage 2, or the “set” stage for residents on the Redbird Road, Waha Glen, Waha Road and all roads off of these. Deer Creek Road and top of Stagecoach Road are still in “go” stage.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation to stage 2, or the “set” stage for residents in the Forest, Marek, and Morrowtown areas. Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office evacuation order was lowered to stage 2, or the “set” stage for residents on the Redbird Road, Waha Glen, Waha Road and all roads off of these. Deer Creek Road and top of Stagecoach Road are still in “go” stage. Road closures: Road closures will remain in effect for the Forest and Morrowtown Roads, except for residents and emergency personnel. Road access is restricted to residents only on Zaza Road at Deer Creek and from Redbird Road South in Nez Perce County and Deer Creek Road to Soldier Meadow in Lewis County.

Road closures will remain in effect for the Forest and Morrowtown Roads, except for residents and emergency personnel. Road access is restricted to residents only on Zaza Road at Deer Creek and from Redbird Road South in Nez Perce County and Deer Creek Road to Soldier Meadow in Lewis County. Shelter info: The Red Cross has a shelter at the Echo Hills Church in Lewiston.

The Red Cross has a shelter at the Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. Structure loss and injuries: None

Dixie Fire

Location: 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie

40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie Size: 19,109 acres

19,109 acres Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Dixie and Comstock area

Dixie and Comstock area Road closures: Dixie road is open intermittently at this time. The fire is approximately 200 feet from the road and if it gets to the road, the road will be closed until further notice. A portion of the Red River Ranger District, and portions of several other ranger districts of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are under closure.

Dixie road is open intermittently at this time. The fire is approximately 200 feet from the road and if it gets to the road, the road will be closed until further notice. A portion of the Red River Ranger District, and portions of several other ranger districts of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are under closure. Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: None

Mission Flats Fire

Location: Cataldo, Idaho near the Cataldo Mission

Cataldo, Idaho near the Cataldo Mission Size: 102 acres

102 acres Containment: Firefighters mopping up

Firefighters mopping up Evacuations: None

None Road closures: I-90 eastbound near Cataldo is currently down to one lane and people are asked to be cautious but keep moving.

I-90 eastbound near Cataldo is currently down to one lane and people are asked to be cautious but keep moving. Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: None

Trestle Creek Complex Fire

Location: 7 miles north of Hope, Idaho

7 miles north of Hope, Idaho Size: 246 acres

246 acres Containment: 5%

5% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Road closures: The Trestle Creek Road has been closed just above the Huckleberry Campground and the Lightning Creek Road has been closed just above the junction of Rattle Creek Road and Lightning Creek Road.

The Trestle Creek Road has been closed just above the Huckleberry Campground and the Lightning Creek Road has been closed just above the junction of Rattle Creek Road and Lightning Creek Road. Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: 2 injuries

Cougar Rock Complex Fire

Location: 17 miles Northeast of Elk River, ID

17 miles Northeast of Elk River, ID Size: 3,167 acres

3,167 acres Containment: 15%

15% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Closures: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for the air space over the fires to lessen impacts to local aviation operators. Clearwater County Sheriff has issued two closures for firefighter and public safety: Granddad Bridge on the Dworshak Reservoir and Captain’s Cabin near Elk River. These roads remain open for fire and industrial traffic.

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for the air space over the fires to lessen impacts to local aviation operators. Clearwater County Sheriff has issued two closures for firefighter and public safety: Granddad Bridge on the Dworshak Reservoir and Captain’s Cabin near Elk River. These roads remain open for fire and industrial traffic. Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: Unknown

Leland Complex Fire (Made up of Sand Mountain and Pine Creek fires)

Location: Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Julietta, Idaho.

Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Julietta, Idaho. Size: 1,433 acres

1,433 acres Containment: Sand Mountain 0%; Pine Creek 75%

Sand Mountain 0%; Pine Creek 75% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Closures: Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has issued a forest closure order for the area around the Sand Mountain Fire- including Laird Park.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has issued a forest closure order for the area around the Sand Mountain Fire- including Laird Park. Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: Unknown

Character Complex Fire

Location: 3 miles North of Kellogg and 1 mile south of Coeur d'Alene River

3 miles North of Kellogg and 1 mile south of Coeur d'Alene River Size: 2,331 acres

2,331 acres Containment: Unknown

Unknown Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Closures: None

None Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: Unknown

Too Kush Fire

Location: 4 miles southeast of Kooskia, ID, along the middle fork of the Clearwater River.

4 miles southeast of Kooskia, ID, along the middle fork of the Clearwater River. Size: 1,341 acres

1,341 acres Containment: 85%

85% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Closures: None

None Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: Unknown

Graham Ridge Fire

Location: Graham Mountain, ID

Graham Mountain, ID Size: 15 acres

15 acres Containment: Unknown

Unknown Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Closures: None

None Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: None

Montana

Burnt Peak Fire

Location: 9 miles southwest of Troy, MT/ Keeler Rattle drainage/ southeast of Burnt Peak

9 miles southwest of Troy, MT/ Keeler Rattle drainage/ southeast of Burnt Peak Size: 1,361 acres

1,361 acres Containment: 10%

10% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Pre-evacuation notices are now in effect for North Fork Keeler Residents as the fire is within 2 miles of structures.

Pre-evacuation notices are now in effect for North Fork Keeler Residents as the fire is within 2 miles of structures. Closures: Info here

Info here Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: None

Sign up for the KREM 2 News 2 Know e-mail newsletter , and never miss top stories for Spokane and North Idaho: