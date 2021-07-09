EOTC: Billy Graham’s Home Is Up For Sale

LIKE BUYING NEW!! BUT AVAILABLE NOW!! This breathtaking Merwin Home 1 offers 2204 sq ft, 4 bed, 2 bath and 3 car garage. Immediately greeted by the 8 ft front door with privacy glass. This open concept layout ties the large living room, separate dining room, and spacious kitchen seamlessly together as one with water proof luxury vinyl plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and the over sized granite center island. Kitchen boasts matching stainless steel appliances, single basin sink with Moen motion sense faucet, retractable pot filler over range, and a huge pantry with a charming barn door. TONS of counter space and cabinets! Spacious bedrooms! Main bath offers large granite sink vanity, tile, and shower/tub combo. Spacious Master bedroom offers walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Master bath has deep soaker tub, split double sink vanity, over sized tile shower with over head rain shower system! Recessed canned lighting in every room all on dimmer switch! Retaining wall and sod being placed in 2 weeks! $4,ooo in blinds/window coverings stay. $1,000 in high end shelving in garage stays.