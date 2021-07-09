Cancel
Real Estate

EOTC: Billy Graham’s Home Is Up For Sale

By Brittney Melton, WCCB Edge
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original family house of the late evangelist the Reverend Billy Graham is now up for sale for $599,000. The montreat home is the first and only property owned by the Graham family that entered the real estate market. It’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage with two levels of living space.

Billy Graham
#Mcdonald
