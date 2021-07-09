Why Olympian Allyson Felix Claims Nike Was Disrespectful
Six-time Olympic gold-winning sprinter Allyson Felix joins the list of people who have called out Nike this year, per a July TIME profile. After Kobe Bryant's 18-year-long contract with the sports apparel company ended earlier this year, his wife Vanessa Bryant accused the corporation in June of selling his Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita" sneaker despite their agreement to temporarily shelf it, per Input. Nike was also dragged into rapper Lil Nas X's "Satan shoes" controversy, after the rapper partnered with MSCHF to create a modified Nike sneaker collection dubbed "Satan Shoes." As MSCHF told NBC News, the shoes "contain a drop of human blood in the sole," which Nike vehemently denied involvement in via their temporary restraining order (via The Hollywood Reporter) claiming "some consumers are saying they will never buy Nike shoes ever again."www.nickiswift.com
