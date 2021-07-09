Fate of school’s Indians mascot in hands of Hart Union High School District board
The "Indians" have been the mascot of Santa Clarita's Hart High School since 1945, when the school was founded. But change may be coming on Wednesday, July 14. After months of debate from students, administrators, parents, staff members and Native American advocacy groups, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is expected to make a decision to determine the fate of the mascot.
