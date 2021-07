On Friday afternoon, the front yard of the Jackson County Courthouse is full. Tents are set up, a grill is out, chairs are in front of the gazebo as Judge John Graham is speaking to the seated crowd. Those seated all have one thing common: they’ve all participated in the drug court program. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Freedom Celebration, a cookout open to the public, the meaning behind the name is a multifaceted one.