Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation averages nearly 3,000 voters per district

By CHAD HUNTER Reporter
cherokeephoenix.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAHLEQUAH – Within each of its 15 districts, the Cherokee Nation has between 1,829 and 3,763 registered voters, a figure that fluctuates but continues an upward trend. The tribe has seen an increase of more than 6,000 registered voters over the past three years. In June, there were nearly 75,500, 32,000-plus of whom reside beyond the tribe’s boundaries. The rest, more than 43,400, live within the reservation’s 15 districts that span six full and eight partial counties in northeast Oklahoma.

www.cherokeephoenix.org

