Both Panther boys and girls of summer had good nights at Millage Field and Savage Park in Chariton. The girls took care of the Chargers at Savage Park 8-2. Knoxville trailed Chariton 2-1 in the 5th when the Panthers took control with two runs in the 5th, two more in the 6th, and three insurance runs in the 7th. A night after pitching a one hit gem Ciara Heffron was back to wreak havoc in the batter’s box by going 2/4 and slamming a home run. Brittany Bacorn went 3/4 while Jadyn Streigle and Olivia Maasdam had multiple hits. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports she is comfortable with the girls getting a look at the opposing pitcher and taking an inning or two to figure out what she is doing.