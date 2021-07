Every person on this planet is unique in some way or the other. So, it makes sense to identify and tap into your unique personal strengths to fulfill your potential in life. However, for many people, identifying their strengths is not easy. We’re all swayed by the messages we see through the media and we often listen to whatever our peers or parents tell us is right. After all, young people spend as many as 10 hours a day on their phones listening to other people and comparing their own lives to that of others.