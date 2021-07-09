Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Fixes a Bug That Permanently Diabled Wi-Fi on iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. The first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is here. This is the software that will run on millions of iPhones and iPads when Apple releases the final version this fall. But you don't have to wait that long to sign up for the iOS 15 beta and install it. Yes, that will give you an early look at new features like Live Text, FaceTime on Android and new privacy features. But if you're on the fence, let me offer you some advice: Wait.