Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Fixes a Bug That Permanently Diabled Wi-Fi on iPhone

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple saw fit to release a new beta of iOS 14.7 to developers for testing purposes yesterday. While the new beta is more stable than the previous one, the company has also fixed a bug that was oriented towards your iPhone's Wi-Fi. Last month, it was discovered that connecting to Wi-Fi with a certain name can disable your iPhone permanently. Thankfully, the company has now fixed the Wi-Fi bug in iOS 14.7 beta.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bug#Ios 14#Wifi#The Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
Related
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

New iPhone WiFi Bug Can Only Be Fixed With A Factory Reset

Back in June, security researcher Carl Schou discovered a WiFi bug in iOS that when an iPhone connects to the network that uses a particular string of characters, it would disable the phone’s WiFi. Thankfully, this was more annoying than damaging and a reset of the iPhone’s network settings fixed the issue.
Technologyiclarified.com

Apple Releases iOS 14.7 Beta 5 and iPadOS 14.7 Beta 5 [Download]

Apple has released iOS 14.7 beta 5 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 5 to developers for testing. The build number is 18G5063a. Alongside HomePod Software 14.7, iOS 14.7 will allow users to set timers on HomePod and HomePod mini using the Home app. Developers can download the new betas from the...
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 15 beta on iPhone: 3 things you absolutely need to know before you install

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. The first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is here. This is the software that will run on millions of iPhones and iPads when Apple releases the final version this fall. But you don't have to wait that long to sign up for the iOS 15 beta and install it. Yes, that will give you an early look at new features like Live Text, FaceTime on Android and new privacy features. But if you're on the fence, let me offer you some advice: Wait.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

WiFiNameBugFix protects jailbreakers from the newly discovered malformed Wi-Fi name bug

Another notable bug was discovered and publicized just over the weekend by security researcher Carl Schou in which the presence of a malformed Wi-Fi network name, also known as the SSID, could ‘permanently’ disable an iPhone’s ability to view and connect to nearby Wi-Fi networks. It’s not the first time a Wi-Fi name glitch has affected iPhones, which understandably raises some eyebrows.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Psst, network names including ‘%’ can brick your iPhone’s Wi-Fi

Are you on your iPhone? And can you see an alluring public Wi-Fi network with loads of percentage symbols in the title? DON’T JOIN IT, PAL! OH GOD NO. Why? Well, Carl Schou — a security researcher based in Denmark — has unearthed a zero day that can scramble the Wi-Fi on iPhones or other iOS devices. Here’s what he posted:
Cell PhonesForbes

iOS 14.7 Still Kicking With Public Beta 5 Release

Rumors of iOS 14.7's death have been greatly exaggerated (by me, mostly) as Apple released iOS 14.7 Public Beta 5 to Public Beta participants and developers last night. It looks like it's going to be a long, slow circle of the drain for iOS 14.7 as Apple keeps kicking the Public Beta program along for those who haven't made the switch to iOS 15.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

iPhone users take note: this nasty Wi-Fi bug can make your life miserable

While Apple is busy convincing people that iPhones are the safest bet when it comes to the protection of users’ privacy and security, a recently-discovered nasty Wi-Fi bug suggests that iPhones and iPads are still quite vulnerable to hacking. As reported by ZDNet, Software engineer Carl Schou has discovered a...
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

How to seamlessly share your Wi-Fi password on iPhone or Android

Apple makes it easy to automatically share Wi-Fi passwords between iPhones, iPads, and Macs without typing in a password. To share or receive a Wi-Fi password from an Apple device, the devices must be within Bluetooth and Wi-Fi range. Android devices share Wi-Fi passwords through QR codes. Visit Insider's Tech...
Cell PhonesZDNet

This serious Wi-Fi bug can break your iPhone, but here's how to protect yourself

A specially-crafted hotspot can cause big problems for your iPhone or iPad. Software engineer Carl Schou discovered that a specific network name -- %secretclub%power -- can completely disable your iPhone's ability to connect to Wi-Fi. And beware, because things cannot be restored back to normal by rebooting the device or resetting the iPhone's network settings.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Another access point name has been discovered that can disable your iPhone’s ability to use Wi-Fi

Only a couple of weeks after the initial iPhone Wi-Fi bug was found, the same security researcher Carl Schou has found another similar issue. Schou tweeted today that if an iPhone comes in range of a Wi-Fi network named ‘%secretclub%power’, then that iPhone will no longer be able to use Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi related features. Schuo even says that this bug persists when resetting network settings.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Disappearing Messages Arrive In Latest WhatsApp iOS Beta

So if you’re signed up to take part in the WhatsApp beta for iOS, then this could be something you can check out. For those who are unfamiliar, WhatsApp’s current disappearing messages feature will delete messages after 7 days have passed. However, for those who prefer a shorter duration, this isn’t possible.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

iPhone Wi-Fi Bug Renders iPhone Unable to Connect

Living in this technology age, many of us have a fear of not being able to connect – not being able to reach people, keep up with social media, stream media, finish a deadline on time, etc. A new iPhone Wi-Fi bug has been discovered that makes any iPhone it comes near unable to connect to Wi-Fi. This new bug seems worse than a similar bug that was just discovered a few weeks ago.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack has a 1,460mAh Capacity

Although it gives you a ton of convenience, the newly announced MagSafe Battery Pack has a measly 1,460mAh capacity inside. Newly Announced MagSafe Battery Pack has a Capacity of 1,460mAh, Surprisingly More than the Previous Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS. Don’t let that small capacity bother you, though. Apple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy