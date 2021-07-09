Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Fixes a Bug That Permanently Diabled Wi-Fi on iPhone
Apple saw fit to release a new beta of iOS 14.7 to developers for testing purposes yesterday. While the new beta is more stable than the previous one, the company has also fixed a bug that was oriented towards your iPhone's Wi-Fi. Last month, it was discovered that connecting to Wi-Fi with a certain name can disable your iPhone permanently. Thankfully, the company has now fixed the Wi-Fi bug in iOS 14.7 beta.wccftech.com
