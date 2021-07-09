Crypto Criminal Mastermind Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Saint Paul man was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on January 16, 2019, Saint Paul police officers responded to a shooting incident near Charles Avenue in St. Paul. Four gunshots were fired at a house, which was occupied by two adults and a two-year old child, penetrating the walls and windows. Officers were able to recover the four 9mm shell casings from the scene. The following day, law enforcement located a Buick Lucerne, registered to Curtis AJ Harrell, 30, that was at the scene of the shooting. Following a search of the vehicle and Harrell’s apartment, law enforcement recovered a loaded Glock 26 9mm firearm with a 17-round extended magazine in the center console of the vehicle and a 50-round 9mm extended drum magazine and live 9mm ammunition inside the apartment.