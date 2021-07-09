Cancel
Public Safety

Crypto Criminal Mastermind Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

By Emily Rella
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market is known to be volatile, with regulations on trading and investing somewhat elusive and hard to nail down. But for Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, lines of fraudulent activity and money laundering were clearly drawn — and now he’s paying the price. The 47-year-old Swedish man was sentenced to...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Karlsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Cryptocurrency#Swedish#The Department Of Justice#Cnbc
Related
Butte, MTPosted by
Shore News Network

Butte meth trafficker sentenced to 10 years in prison

MISSOULA – A Butte man who admitted trafficking drugs, including methamphetamine, in Montana and to receiving meth through the mail in Butte, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. Charles Joshua Petty, 31,...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Shore News Network

St. Paul Armed Career Criminal Sentenced To 210 Months In Prison For Illegal Possession Of A Firearm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Saint Paul man was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on January 16, 2019, Saint Paul police officers responded to a shooting incident near Charles Avenue in St. Paul. Four gunshots were fired at a house, which was occupied by two adults and a two-year old child, penetrating the walls and windows. Officers were able to recover the four 9mm shell casings from the scene. The following day, law enforcement located a Buick Lucerne, registered to Curtis AJ Harrell, 30, that was at the scene of the shooting. Following a search of the vehicle and Harrell’s apartment, law enforcement recovered a loaded Glock 26 9mm firearm with a 17-round extended magazine in the center console of the vehicle and a 50-round 9mm extended drum magazine and live 9mm ammunition inside the apartment.
Public SafetyGolf Digest

Angel Cabrera sentenced to 2 years in prison for assault

Angel Cabrera was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison on charges he assaulted his former partner. A court in the province of Cordoba, Argentina convicted Cabrera of assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, who was Cabrera’s partner between 2016 and 2018. In the trial Cabrera denied any wrongdoing. He will serve the sentence immediately.
Public SafetyCoinDesk

Swedish National Sentenced to 15 Years in Crypto Fraud Case

A Swedish man who swindled more than 3,500 victims out of more than $16 million worth of bitcoin and other payment platforms from 2011-2019 received a 15-year prison sentence for securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering charges, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice. From...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Shore News Network

Darkweb Drug Trafficker Arrested in Operation DisrupTor Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

A darkweb cocaine and heroin trafficker has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for drug conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Aaron Brewer – a 39-year-old charged under Operation DisrupTor, a coordinated international effort to disrupt opioid trafficking on the Darknet – pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Thursday to 78 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, who also ordered the defendant to forfeit $50,000 in drug proceeds.
Public SafetyNewsweek

'Bitcoin King' Arrested in Alleged $300M Fraud Scheme After Reporting Hack

The Federal Police of Brazil announced on Monday they had arrested Cláudio Oliveira for his alleged involvement in a $300 million fraud scheme. Oliveira—the self-proclaimed "Bitcoin King"—is president of the Brazilian Bitcoin brokerage firm Bitcoin Banco Group, and he is accused of staging a cryptocurrency theft to embezzle money. Oliveira...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Ex-Mexican governor sentenced to 3 years in US prison

A U.S. judge in Texas on Wednesday sentenced a former governor of a northern state in Mexico to three years in prison following his guilty plea last year in a money laundering scheme, prosecutors said. Former Coahuila state Gov. Jorge Juan Torres López, 67, had pleaded guilty to money laundering...
Parkland, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Parkland’s Isaac Grossman Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

BY: USDOJ Media Advisory PARKLAND, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (USDOJ VERBATIM) —  Isaac Grossman, 46, of Parkland, Florida, pled guilty today to wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering charges, for directing an elder fraud scheme in which he sold stock in his South Florida-based technology company to elderly investors across […] The article Parkland’s Isaac Grossman Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKQI Channel 955

Michigan Man Receives Prison Sentence For $590K Covid Fraud Scheme

A Michigan man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for bank fraud and money laundering. The U.S. Department of Justice announced that 56-year-old Darrell Baker of Detroit secured a $590,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for a non-existent business and used the money to buy cars. The PPP loan was meant to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

