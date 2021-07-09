News Corp. Shuts Down Knewz

What was originally marketed as a competitor to Google News, News Corp. has decided to shut down news aggregator platform Knewz after just 18 months of operation. Knewz’s website has been taken down, and replaced with the following statement: “We started Knewz as an experiment in news aggregation because we wanted to gather a diverse range of quality journalism, to highlight all sides of every story and to protect and project provenance. We certainly had provenance, but not profits, and so we bid Knewz farewell. Thank you to the millions of Knewz users who saw the value of the service and supported our mission.