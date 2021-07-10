2021 Wimbledon odds, props, women's championship predictions: Tennis expert reveals Barty vs. Pliskova picks
Thirteenth-ranked Karolina Pliskova looks for her first ever grand slam win when she takes on top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the 2021 Wimbledon women's singles championship on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Pliskova moved into the title match with a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. Barty was also tested in the semifinals, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3). This will be the second time the players have met this year. Barty posted a 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 quarterfinal win at Stuttgart in April.www.cbssports.com
