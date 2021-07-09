Petition to reinstate America's fastest woman nears goal

A petition to reinstate banned American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is nearing it’s goal of 600,000 signatures in an effort to undo a one-month ban blocking her from competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

A petition to reinstate banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is nearing it’s goal of 600,000 signatures in an effort to undo a one-month ban blocking America’s fastest woman from competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Petition organizers argue Richardson’s suspension stemming from a positive marijuana test following her 100-meter victory at Olympic Trials last month follows an “outdated and arbitrarily enforced rule around marijuana.” The World Anti-Doping Agency prohibits the use of marijuana the night before an event and through the event’s conclusion.

A previous goal to obtain 500,000 signatures was increased to 600,000. Currently, the petition has more than 568,000 signatures.

“In no world is marijuana a performance-enhancing drug for runners, and in more places in the United States and around the world, marijuana use is legal,” petition organizers wrote on MoveOn.org. “The United States Anti-Doping Agency [USADA] should drop their penalty and allow Richardson to compete!”

Richardson owned up to her actions in an interview on NBC’s Today show last week. The track star told the outlet her marijuana use was partly due to her grieving process after learning of her biological mother’s death.

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," Richardson said. "I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do. I know what I’m allowed not to do. But I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse."

"Don't judge me because I am human," she added further in the interview.

The 21 year old was subsequently left off Team USA’s roster, as the organization granted spots to athletes whose positions were improved due to Richardson’s disqualification at the trials. Richardson’s suspension is set to expire just before the 4x100 relay scheduled for Aug. 5.

“While our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team," the organization said in a statement.

Richardson’s suspension has drawn widespread criticism and calls for doping agencies to take action, including a letter from Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin (Md.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) who wrote the ruling was based on an "antiquated prohibition."

"Anti-marijuana laws have a particularly ugly history of systemic racism,” the representatives wrote. “We call on [World Anti-Doping Agency] and USADA to reconsider restrictions on recreational marijuana use and any current suspensions that are in place on that basis.”

The Democratic representatives asked for a response by July 9.

