Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Petition to reinstate America's fastest woman nears goal

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5sby_0asJ7ELs00
  • A petition to reinstate banned American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is nearing it’s goal of 600,000 signatures in an effort to undo a one-month ban blocking her from competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
  • Petition organizers argue Richardson’s suspension stemming from a positive marijuana test following her victory at Olympic Trials last month follows an “outdated and arbitrarily enforced rule around marijuana.”
  • “In no world is marijuana a performance-enhancing drug for runners, and in more places in the United States and around the world, marijuana use is legal,” petition organizers wrote on MoveOn.org.

A petition to reinstate banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is nearing it’s goal of 600,000 signatures in an effort to undo a one-month ban blocking America’s fastest woman from competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Petition organizers argue Richardson’s suspension stemming from a positive marijuana test following her 100-meter victory at Olympic Trials last month follows an “outdated and arbitrarily enforced rule around marijuana.” The World Anti-Doping Agency prohibits the use of marijuana the night before an event and through the event’s conclusion.

A previous goal to obtain 500,000 signatures was increased to 600,000. Currently, the petition has more than 568,000 signatures.

“In no world is marijuana a performance-enhancing drug for runners, and in more places in the United States and around the world, marijuana use is legal,” petition organizers wrote on MoveOn.org. “The United States Anti-Doping Agency [USADA] should drop their penalty and allow Richardson to compete!”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Richardson owned up to her actions in an interview on NBC’s Today show last week. The track star told the outlet her marijuana use was partly due to her grieving process after learning of her biological mother’s death.

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," Richardson said. "I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do. I know what I’m allowed not to do. But I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse."

"Don't judge me because I am human," she added further in the interview.

The 21 year old was subsequently left off Team USA’s roster, as the organization granted spots to athletes whose positions were improved due to Richardson’s disqualification at the trials. Richardson’s suspension is set to expire just before the 4x100 relay scheduled for Aug. 5.

“While our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team," the organization said in a statement.

Richardson’s suspension has drawn widespread criticism and calls for doping agencies to take action, including a letter from Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin (Md.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) who wrote the ruling was based on an "antiquated prohibition."

"Anti-marijuana laws have a particularly ugly history of systemic racism,” the representatives wrote. “We call on [World Anti-Doping Agency] and USADA to reconsider restrictions on recreational marijuana use and any current suspensions that are in place on that basis.”

The Democratic representatives asked for a response by July 9.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CHLOE ZHAO BECOMES FIRST ASIAN FEMALE DIRECTOR TO TAKE HOME A GOLDEN GLOBE WITH HER FILM ‘NOMADLAND’

Comments / 44

The Hill

The Hill

272K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Doping#American#Olympic Trials#Usada#Nbc#Team Usa#Democratic Reps#World Anti Doping Agency#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine asks the Biden administration: Who do you work for?

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Biden administration Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for inviting the United Nations Human Rights Council, which includes countries like China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela, to investigate the United States. JUDGE JEANINE: In his never-ending campaign to put America last, the Biden administration has invited...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Petition for Sha’Carri Richardson’s Reinstatement Has Garnered Over 450,000 Signatures; Suspended After Positive Marijuana Test

Sha’Carri Richardson’s fans are showing support by adding their signatures to a petition. Fans are rooting for Richardson to compete in the 100-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics. As of Monday morning, the petition has garnered over 450,000 signatures. MoveOn Civic Action, a 501(c)(4) organization, launched the petition on Friday...
SportsSlate

Drug Tests Are Ensnaring Too Many Clean Athletes

For Lindsay Crouse, the first sign that something wasn’t right with America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson, came from social media. Richardson tweeted, “I am human,” and Crouse wondered what that meant. Crouse writes about sports for the New York Times, and she was also a competitive runner herself. So she knows athletes can sometimes post cryptic stuff.
MLSColumbia Missourian

Moore scores fastest U.S. goal on record in 1-0 win over Canada

Kansas City, Kan. — In a cagey Concacaf Gold Cup match between two budding rivals, the U.S. men’s national soccer team bested Canada 1-0 in front of a crowd of 18,467. The win meant that the U.S. won the group and will face the second-place side from Group C. “It’s...
SocietyIndiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Experiences of an African student in America

I am still learning to be okay with being called a person of color. The phrase has a ring to it that doesn’t sit right with me. Before coming to America I was just a person. In my country, Zambia, the population is more than 90 percent Black , so there’s never been any need for some of these categories.

Comments / 44

Community Policy