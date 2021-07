CFOs continue to be optimistic about the U.S. economy despite concerns over labor availability and rising costs, according to The CFO Survey. The report, a collaboration of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and the Federal Reserve Banks of Richmond and Atlanta (formerly known as the Duke/CFO Global Business Outlook Survey), found CFOs’ average optimism for the financial prospects of their firms was 74.9 on a scale of 0 to 100 in the second quarter.