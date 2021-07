The upcoming Deadpool: Black, White, And Blood comic book series from Marvel Comics was solicited as a five-issue mini-series. an anthology featuring Deadpool stories in black, white, and a little bit of red, following on from similar Carnage and Wolverine series. And also Harley Quinn of course who kicked this thing off in the first place. Here's a list of the solicited issues so far, beginning in August – and now finishing in December rather than in January. What would have been planned for the fifth and final issue, we may never know. It may join the black hole of comic books that once were but then were no more.