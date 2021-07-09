Cancel
Dundalk, MD

Multi-state cannabis firm to acquire Dundalk's Charm City Medicus dispensary

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 8 days ago
The store will be Vireo Health's second cannabis retail location in Maryland, and CEO Kyle Kingsley said the company is "always open" to acquiring more.

