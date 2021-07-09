Marvel Preview: Extreme Carnage: Scream #1

Silk's latest adventure is coming to a close with issue #5, and despite their differences, Cindi Moon will need to team up with an unexpected ally to take down Kasha and the demon god they are trying to resurrect. Saya had been working together with Kasha towards an altogether different goal, and that's why it was so shocking that Kasha was secretly working on a dangerous ritual and attempting to bring this powerful force into our world. To stop Kasha, Saya needs Silk's help, but as you can see in our exclusive preview of Silk #5, they are going to have their work going cut out for them, and you can check it out starting on the next slide.