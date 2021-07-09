Marvel Preview: Extreme Carnage: Scream #1
SCREEEEEAM! SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE writer Clay McLeod Chapman returns to the character to lend his lethal sensibilities to EXTREME CARNAGE! Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that’s never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago. But even after ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK, Andi has never had to fight like this — and, worse still, if she can’t save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0