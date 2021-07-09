Marvel Preview: Champions #8

Marvel Legends collectors are yelling in both jubilation and agony, as the Hasbro team held a BIG, and we mean BIG, Fan First Friday this morning. The main event was the confirmation and reveal after months of speculation that the next Marvel Legends HasLab project is indeed Galactus. The world eater is scaled to six inch figures, and man is he big. Highly detailed, he comes decked out in his armor, 32 inches tall and features over 70 points of articulation including 20 alone in his hands. There are LED lights in the head and chest, and he even comes with three swappable face plates. You can see him down below, in all his Marvel Legends glory.
