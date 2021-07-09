Marvel Preview: Champions #8

We are so close to the conclusion of Rorschach. I can’t wait to see how this year-long adventure will play out, and this issue had a quick panel that shows our still-unnamed detective isn’t revealing all the information to his employers. This issue is probably the tamest in the series — I researched the new names mentioned in this issue, and I can’t see any connections from the real world or comics that could connect any threads. Despite that, I had a good time with the issue as it caused me to go back and analyze the art for more hints.