Marvel Preview: Champions #8

 8 days ago
A protest against Kamala’s Law goes south when Roxxon uses its app to lure the crowd into a trap. Can the Champions save the protestors without exposing the Champions’ moles within Roxxon? And can they figure out Roxxon’s true endgame in time to stop it, or is it already too late?

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comics Journalism#Champions#Luciano Vecchio Cover
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Kamala Khan Begins Her Roxxon Internship in Champions #8 [Preview]

MAY210658 – CHAMPIONS #8 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99. (W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante. A protest against Kamala's Law goes south when Roxxon uses its app to lure the crowd into a trap. Can the Champions save the protestors without exposing the Champions' moles within Roxxon? And can they figure out Roxxon's true endgame in time to stop it, or is it already too late?
Books & LiteraturePosted by
aiptcomics

‘Die’ #18 review: A closeup on character

Die has been my most recommended series over the last year and a half. It’s a book that speaks to both the writer and the lapsed tabletop gamer in me in equal measure, a hyper-meta experience that doesn’t care to revel in its own cleverness. The whole series has felt fresh, unique, and overflowing with novel but incredible concepts.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘History of the Marvel Universe’ TPB review

Even from the broadest of angles, nothing in the Marvel Universe makes any sense. I’m not talking your “oops, I turned into a man-made of sand” scientific whimsy, or how Peter Parker believes he has a secret identity despite frequent interactions with telepaths; all of these things are suspension of disbelief joys, little super-fiction treats to be taken with Sandman grains of sand.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 67: War of the Bounty Hunters

War of the Bounty Hunters has come to a galaxy far, far away! It’s been a quick minute since we’ve sat down and dug into the slew of ongoing Star Wars comics. So, what better excuse is there to get back into the swing of things then a new six-month crossover event that’s spread across 30+ comic books?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel marks October 13th for ‘Immortal Hulk’ finale

Today, Marvel Comics has officially announced Immortal Hulk #50, the end of the series will release in comic book shops on October 13, 2021. Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s epic body-horror-loving run with Hulk is coming to an end in the special giant-sized issue. “Immortal Hulk #50 is the climax...
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Wonder Woman’ #775 is an Olympic struggle

Diana ventures into the Graveyard of the Gods in the most recent issue of Wonder Woman. Michael W. Conrad, Becky Cloonan and Andy MacDonald draft the newest depictions of DC’s Greek Gods, while giving readers their first real look at Janus, the series’ villain. How will Ratatosk and Deadman factor into this adventure, and what whimsical mishaps lead Diana into the world of the Faere?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Rorschach’ #10 review: The calm before the storm

We are so close to the conclusion of Rorschach. I can’t wait to see how this year-long adventure will play out, and this issue had a quick panel that shows our still-unnamed detective isn’t revealing all the information to his employers. This issue is probably the tamest in the series — I researched the new names mentioned in this issue, and I can’t see any connections from the real world or comics that could connect any threads. Despite that, I had a good time with the issue as it caused me to go back and analyze the art for more hints.
Video GamesPosted by
aiptcomics

Dark Horse announces 400 plus page ‘Halo Encyclopedia’

Today, Dark Horse Comics officially announced the Halo Encyclopedia which will ship March 29, 2022. The 424-page book encompasses two decades of storytelling and gaming delights. Fans can preorder it now on Amazon or wherever books are sold and it’ll run you $49.99. Fans looking for the book in comic...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Transformers’ #32 delivers a shocking plot twist

Time for another installment in IDW’s ongoing adventures of the Transformers, written by Brian Ruckley with art provided by both Anna Malkova and Angel Hernandez. Last time, we saw a glimpse into a distorted alternate world thanks to a teleportation mishap with poor Jumpstream. This time we get to explore that world a bit… and get a truly jaw dropping plot twist by the end.
Comicsrue-morgue.com

Cryptozoic Entertainment Kicks Off Comic-Con With Cosmic Cryptkins

There’s an all-new menagerie of Cryptkins coming to add some adorable to your abode this month! Available for Comic-Con At Home from the Cryptozoic web store starting July 23rd, the Cosmic Cryptkins Unleashed vinyl figures include Cerberus and his intergalactic playmates, Bob, Nessie, Chupacabra, and Cthulu. These 5.25 inch variants of the Wave 1 of the Cryptkins Unleashed line feature translucent vinyl, paint and glitter.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Comixology Preview: Youth Season Two #4

With the kids captured there’s only one person who can save them: Frank. But no one knows where he is. The Second Volume of the YOUTH SAGA by acclaimed collaborators Curt Pires (Wyrd, Olympia) Alex Diotto (Olympia) and Dee Cunniffe (Crossover) concludes!. Youth Season Two (comiXology Originals) #4. Written by...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Sinister War #1

The Sinister War breaks out in the Marvel Universe this coming Wednesday as the comic book giant releases the first issue of its new Spider-Man event which sees the web-slinger caught up in a feud between Doc Ock’s Sinister Six and The Vulture’s Savage Six; check out the official preview of Sinister War #1 here…
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes’ TPB review

If you’re catching up on King in Black comics, you can now pick up the Planet of the Symbiotes tie-in miniseries. It also comes with Si Spurrier’s King in Black: Black Knight one-shot, which makes this trade paperback a great way to experience the event on all sorts of sides. Outside of the Black Knight, this book reveals what Scream, Cloak & Dagger, American Kaiju, and The Hornet are up to. It’s an eclectic mix that offers quite a lot.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Comics hosting Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza October 27th

Marvel Comics has announced the Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravanganza will take place on October 27th. The retailer event offer fans entry points to ongoing series. This year, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1–which is a great entry point for new readers—Hawkeye #1, Star Wars: The High Republic #1, and Daredevil #28 will be available.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Flash #722

Leaving past mistakes behind and racing into the future, Wally West returns as Central City’s Scarlet Speedster!. Now reunited with his wife, Linda, and their two children, the former Kid Flash begins a new chapter in his life. But Wally quickly remembers that saving lives and fighting super-villains may make him a hero, but they don’t pay the bills. Luckily, an old friend may have just the right job for this blue-collar champion.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Legends Fan First Friday: Galactus HasLab Revealed

Marvel Legends collectors are yelling in both jubilation and agony, as the Hasbro team held a BIG, and we mean BIG, Fan First Friday this morning. The main event was the confirmation and reveal after months of speculation that the next Marvel Legends HasLab project is indeed Galactus. The world eater is scaled to six inch figures, and man is he big. Highly detailed, he comes decked out in his armor, 32 inches tall and features over 70 points of articulation including 20 alone in his hands. There are LED lights in the head and chest, and he even comes with three swappable face plates. You can see him down below, in all his Marvel Legends glory.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Blue & Gold #1

Desperate to regain the spotlight, Booster Gold looks to attract the public’s (and Justice League’s) attention the same way any washed-up, second-rate hero would-social media. The not-so-tech-savvy hero from the 25th century enlists the help of his best friend, Blue Beetle, who possesses both the money and the brains to help his old pal navigate the scary world of internet influencers. Watch out, evildoers, our heroes are live and online!

