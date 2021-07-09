Cancel
Update: You Can & Will See John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns At SummerSlam

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo yesterday I wrote about John Cena being cast in director Matthew Vaughn's big new star-studded spy film Argylle and how it is set to start filming next month in Europe. WWE's big SummerSlam event is also happening next month in Las Vegas, leaving us to question "how could Cena be in two places at once?", especially with Europe still enforcing strict COVID-19 quarantine procedures for those entering the continent. Well, as it turns out, the "Doctor of Thuganomics" also has a doctorate in scheduling and time maintenance, as it's reported today that he is indeed "locked-in" to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next month's SummerSlam.

