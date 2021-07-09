Update: You Can & Will See John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns At SummerSlam

A few weeks ago, I penned an article about Brock Lesnar’s status with the WWE, and more specifically, if management would bring him back into the fold to generate some hype for the upcoming Summer Slam card, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 65,000-seat venue is set to be the new location for The Raiders to host NFL games and it’s undoubtedly a big opportunity for WWE. For years, the rumor mill suggested that WWE brass wanted to make Summer Slam a “Wrestlemania level” event, which by definition, isn’t technically possible, but you get the point that management wants another mega card on the calendar. The selection of such a massive building does more or less make Summer Slam a Wrestlemania type venture, but attempting to sell over 60,000 tickets, especially at a time when the product has been so flat because of the pandemic, is a major challenge.