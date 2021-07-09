Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan bill looks to support veterans sickened following toxic burn pit exposure

By Alana Austin
WBTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tens of thousands of veterans who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan are now fighting serious health issues. Advocates believe these warriors were sickened from toxic fumes released by the military’s burn pits, but getting the VA to cover these medical expenses can be a battle itself.

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray Dc#The U S Army#Republican#Pentagon#Va#Veterans#Photojournalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Military
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & Courtsredlakenationnews.com

Legislation to Legalize Cannabis Nationwide Introduced

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act that will legalize cannabis nationwide and present opportunities for people of color to participate in the industry. Several tribes and Native-owned business enterprises are entering the cannabis industry.
Congress & Courtswfxg.com

Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator who helped negotiate a nearly trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill says a proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to raise money to help pay for the bill's spending is officially off the table. Ohio's Rob Portman told CNN on Sunday that the proposal was shelved because...
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Murphy, others introduce bipartisan bill to expand diagnostic access to for Medicare beneficiaries

WASHINTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s third district, including Carteret County, joined other legislators to introduce bipartisan legislation Friday to expand patient access to advanced nuclear diagnostic imaging technology. The bill, Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics (FIND) Act, was introduced by Rep. Murphy and representatives Scott...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth, Cornyn Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Increase Voting Access For Military Voters

Military voters have voted at a 15 percent lower rate than the general population since 2014 WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today introduced bipartisan legislation that would make it easier for our servicemembers to vote. The Reducing Barriers for Military Voters Act would establish a secure electronic voting system for active duty servicemembers stationed in hazardous duty zones or rotational deployments. Continue Reading
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Mast Introduces Legislations to Support Veterans

Florida Rep. Brian Mast (R), who served in the military for more than 12 years and was wounded in combat, announced legislation that would support veterans in both his district and across the country. He has introduced three bills that will increase access to services, they will enhance efficiency, and they will also tackle mental health concerns that veterans are facing.
Congress & CourtsWoodward News

Congress taking steps to lift marijuana restrictions

WASHINGTON — Oklahomans soon may be able to get their medical marijuana treatments outside of state lines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; and Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., this week released a draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. The bill aims...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Cantwell, Bipartisan Colleagues Push to Include Support for National Guard Firefighting Efforts in Upcoming Funding Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) joined a bipartisan group of senators to push the leaders of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense to include robust funding in their Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations bill for the National Guard to aid wildland firefighting efforts in communities across western states, which are already facing severe drought, record temperatures, and wildfires.
CancerNBC Washington

Deployed Then Denied: Veterans Fight for Benefits After Toxic Exposure

More than a decade after serving in Iraq, Kate Hendricks Thomas was just 38 and married with a young son when a military nurse suggested she get an early mammogram. Kate, who served at Camp Fallujah with the Marines in 2005, recalled telling the nurse she didn’t think she needed one until her 40s.
Militaryusf.edu

Veterans Demanding Benefits For Burn Pit Exposure; VA Urges Patience

More than 3 million service members were exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits. Some are now sick, and they're fighting for VA health and disability benefits. Retired Army Sgt. Rigoberto Rosario remembers black smoke that hung so thick in the air he couldn’t always tell if it was day or night.
Congress & Courtssdpb.org

SD Senators Oppose Federal Marijuana Decriminalization Push

South Dakota’s two US Senators oppose a push by the Senate majority leader to decriminalize marijuana. That’s despite the Senate leader pointing to the state as a reason the chamber could make the policy change. It didn’t take long in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s press conference to point to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy