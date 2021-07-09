Want The Best Smoothie In South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls

There is the potential for areas of fog once again this morning. Once that burns off, expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. Into the afternoon, a stationary boundary and upper-level feature will introduce the chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms along and west of the James River Valley, with a higher chance along and west of the Missouri River. Winds will be out of the SSE to SE at 5-10 mph along and east of the James River and 10-20 mph west of there. Highs range from 80-85 east to the 90s west.