Tiny Circuits, Long Distances: Smaller Light Processing Devices for Fiber-optic Communication

Researchers at Michigan Tech have mapped a noise-reducing magneto-optical response that occurs in fiber-optic communications, opening the door for new materials technologies. Optical signals produced by laser sources are extensively used in fiber-optic communications, which work by pulsing information packaged as light through cables, even at great distances, from a transmitter to a receiver. Through this technology it is possible to transmit telephone conversations, internet messages, and cable television images. The great advantage of this technology over electrical signal transmission is its bandwidth — namely, the amount of information that can be broadcast.