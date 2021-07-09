Cancel
Cursed: Neflix Cancels Epic Fantasy Series Adapt After One Season

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer of series cancellations continued on Friday, and it wasn't good news for fans of the Katherine Langford-starring series Cursed. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Netflix has "quietly canceled the fantasy series" and that the cast has been freed up for other projects. The news comes nearly a year to the date that the first season of the adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's illustrated book premiered on the streaming service.

