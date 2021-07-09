Julia Stiles Just Shared an Emotional Memory of Late Co-Star Heath Ledger

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger both went on to become big names in Hollywood after their roles in '90s teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. Ledger sadly passed away in 2008, but his roles in The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain, and A Knight's Tale live on as part of his legacy. The thing his former co-star remembers most about him, however, was his graciousness. Read on for Stiles' memory of working with Ledger during her most emotional scene in 10 Things I Hate About You.