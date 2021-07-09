Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Mo Brooks endorses Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor

By Jeff Poor
Yellowhammer News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) gave his endorsement to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth for his 2022 reelection bid. Brooks, who represents Alabama’s fifth congressional district, is in the middle of a hotly contested Republican primary race, which includes Brooks, former Business Council of Alabama head Katie Britt, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard.

yellowhammernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Mobile, AL
City
Prattville, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Blanchard
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Randy Owen
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Will Ainsworth
Person
Sara Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Legislature#Olympics#Alabama Power#Republican#Business Council#Auburn University#Breitbart Tv#Lagniappe Weekly#Democrats#The U S Senate#Wvnn#Christian#American#Alabamians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy