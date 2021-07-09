Mo Brooks endorses Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor
Friday, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) gave his endorsement to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth for his 2022 reelection bid. Brooks, who represents Alabama’s fifth congressional district, is in the middle of a hotly contested Republican primary race, which includes Brooks, former Business Council of Alabama head Katie Britt, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard.yellowhammernews.com
Comments / 0