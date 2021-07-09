Cancel
Charleston, WV

Old bank being turned into luxury condos in Charleston

Andover Townsman
 8 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An old bank is being turned into luxury condos and apartments, a West Virginia contractor said. Plans call for transforming the Huntington Bank building in downtown Charleston, AB Contracting CEO Allen Bell told WCHS-TV. Bell purchased the 17-story building in April for $4.5 million and said demolition is just beginning, but he plans to offer 67 one- and two-bedrooms units. He said he hopes to have people moving in by next spring.

www.register-herald.com

EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

