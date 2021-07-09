Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Washington Wizards have interviewed Phil Handy about head coaching job

By David Akerman
Posted by 
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Wizards have reportedly interviewed Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy for their head coaching vacancy. “Turning 50 next month, Phil Handy figures to be a part of other memorable runs,” wrote Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “While he’s made no indication that he is leaving Los Angeles, he does have ambitions to be a head coach someday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told SCNG that Handy interviewed for the Washington Wizards head coaching job last month. More such interviews are likely in the coming years for a coach who has been on a number of winning staffs.”

lakersdaily.com

Comments / 0

Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Handy
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#Scng#The Toronto Raptors#The Dallas Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Damian Lillard Throws Wrench Into Ben Simmons Trade Talks

On Friday, Damian Lillard demonstrated why the Philadelphia 76ers should be in no rush to trade Ben Simmons this offseason. In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lillard came closer than he ever has to requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. "I think that's the stage...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 2-Word Message For Team USA

It sounds like Kevin Durant is ready to be the leader of Team USA this summer. On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for the former MVP’s leadership skills. After the second day of Team USA camp, Beal told reporters that this year’s squad looks up...
NBABlazer's Edge

Ex-Wizards Coach Scott Brooks Interviews with Lakers

Former Wizards and Thunder Head Coach Scott Brooks could be headed to Los Angeles to join Frank Vogel’s staff with the Lakers. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Brooks interviewed with the Lakers earlier this week. The Lakers have interviewed former Wizards coach Scott Brooks for a potential spot on...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Darvin Ham Interviews For Wizards’ Coaching Vacancy

The Wizards have interviewed Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as they look for their next head coach, tweets Fred Katz of The Athletic. Katz adds that there is “some support” within the organization for hiring Ham. Ham was among the candidates who interviewed for the Celtics’ job last month before they...
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Kevin Love to miss Tokyo Olympics; JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson added as replacements

Team USA had to replace two players on its 12-man roster ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal will miss the games after entering health and safety protocols, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love withdrew from competing in the Olympics as he's still dealing with a right calf injury that hampered him throughout the 2020-21 NBA season. To replace Beal and Love on the roster, Team USA added Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and San Antronio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sources: Wizards interviewed Suns assistant coach Kevin Young

The Washington Wizards interviewed Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young before their second round of interviews, league sources told HoopsHype. Young is a name to monitor for future head coaching vacancies. As previously reported on the HoopsHype podcast, the Wizards also interviewed several other assistant coaches, including Miami’s Chris Quinn...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Wizards Have Reportedly Narrowed Their Coaching Search

The Washington Wizards are one of the NBA teams still looking to fill their head coaching vacancy after parting ways with Scott Brooks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards seem to be narrowing their focus to a few different candidates. All four are assistant coaches in the league. The...
NBABleacher Report

Cavaliers' Kevin Love Withdraws from Team USA Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran big man Kevin Love has pulled out of the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Love's agent, Jeff Schwartz, released the following statement on behalf of Love to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet."
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Wizards Identifying Finalists In Head Coaching Search

Having moved through the first phase of their head coaching search, the Wizards are identifying finalists and are zeroing in on a handful of assistant coaches from around the NBA, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks), Darvin Ham (Bucks), Charles Lee (Bucks), and Wes Unseld Jr....
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Favorite Emerging For The Wizards Job

As the Washington Wizards continue on the search for their next head coach, one candidate has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Denver Nuggets’ associate head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is now the leading candidate to land the job in Washington. If Unseld Jr. were...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy