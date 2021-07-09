Cancel
California State

47 at Northern California shelter infected with coronavirus

Middletown Press
 8 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A total of 47 residents at a homeless shelter in Northern California have tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus, officials said. The majority of those infected at the Samuel L. Jones Hall in Santa Rosa were unvaccinated, Jennielynn Holmes, who leads homeless services at Catholic Charities, the nonprofit managing the shelter, told the Press Democrat on Thursday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Calif#Homeless Shelter#Catholic Charities#Ap#Democrat#Covid
