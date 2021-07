The question was posed to 4 to 8-year-olds. Here are some of their answers: “When my grandmother got arthritis, she couldn’t bend over and paint her toenails anymore... So my grandfather does it for her all the time, even when his hands got arthritis too. That’s love.” Rebecca - age 8 “When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know that your name is safe in…