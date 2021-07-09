Julie Delpy Said No to Fourth Before Movie with Retirement Looming on the Horizon

It's the Fourth of July, the day America celebrates its independence with fireworks, cookouts, and yes, movies. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is traditionally one in which Hollywood drops some of its biggest blockbusters, but the Fourth of July 2021 is a little bit different. While the world is opening back after over a year of being largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, things aren't 100 percent back to normal at the movie theater. We're certainly getting there -- F9 was released in theaters last week and Black Widow debuts next week -- but for now, movie fans looking for the perfect flick for Fourth of July might find themselves looking to some previously released favorites to celebrate.