Secret Celebrity Renovations Starts Tonight

This week, CW26 is bringing you 4 season finales that you won’t want to miss. First, catch the season finale of All American tonight at 7P. With Jordan and Simone’s big day quickly approaching they start to envision what their new future will look like with the help of Billy and Laura. Spencer and Billy both realize how much pressure the football team is feeling but to their surprise they may have a new ally. Jordan helps Olivia see what has been holding her back making her look at how to balance recovery and romance. Meanwhile, Layla and Coop both find out secrets that help to explain what has been really going on.