More than 46 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID and more than 54 percent have gotten at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of June 28. But that means almost half of people in the U.S. still have yet to start their shots—and many plan to never do so. A recent survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46 percent of unvaccinated individuals say they will definitely never get a coronavirus vaccine. While health experts say that vaccinated individuals can drop almost all restrictions, anyone who's unvaccinated has been advised to continue exercising caution as COVID is not only still around, but mutating in a way that could potentially cause further spread. However, that doesn't appear to be what's happening, based on new research.