‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 6 Premiere Is Perfect

By Lea Palmieri
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Potomac is perfect. It delivers everything a Real Housewives franchise should, and then some. It’s ahead of the game compared to its contemporaries, who are just now grappling with race issues and in a way that feels much less authentic than the way RHOP has addressed these topics since its very first season on Bravo. Because what RHOP has gotten right from the start is not only ethnic diversity (the main cast features no white women), but a group of varying statuses across their finances, relationships, and even zip codes (which has led to accusations, investigations, storylines, and hijinks in the past). The one thing these women always have in common? Damn do they know how to create entertaining TV.

