July already feels like it’s flying by, so feel free to slow things down by taking the time to pause and enjoy your newest weekly Woman Crush Wednesday. This time around, we’re talking about an up-and-coming actress crushing it in one of the best new Netflix comedy series of the last few years, and who is only continuing to shine brighter with each and every year she puts in the work. She’s going places, so make sure to remember her name as you give it up for your latest WCW, the remarkable Ramona Young!