Broadwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near the Missouri River from Canyon Ferry Reservoir to, Upper Holter Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1231 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing thunderstorms 14 miles northwest of Helena, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, Marysville, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and York. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 195 and 218.

alerts.weather.gov

