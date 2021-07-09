Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN MECKLENBURG SOUTHEASTERN LUNENBURG AND WESTERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES At 230 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Hill to 7 miles north of Norlina. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include South Hill, Lawrenceville, Brodnax, Brunswick, La Crosse, Alberta, Gasburg, Ebony, Bacons Fork, Cochran, Wilburn, Beechwood, Gills Corner, Bowens Corner, Meredithville, Forksville, Bracey, Baskerville, Wightman and Palmer Springs. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.