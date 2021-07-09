Severe Weather Statement issued for Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cortland; Tioga; Tompkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORTLAND...NORTHEASTERN TIOGA AND CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 229 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ithaca, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Cortland, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Danby, Homer, Caroline, Virgil and Groton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH